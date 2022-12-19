Enjoy the 40′s While It Lasts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We saw somewhat pleasant conditions today, with skies staying clear for everyone, and those conditions will continue into tonight. Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20′s, but will rebound once again tomorrow to set up highs in the mi to upper 40′s. A major change comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning where a very strong cold front that will provide us with what is almost certain to be the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Temperatures could reach 0 in many places both Wednesday and Thursday night.

