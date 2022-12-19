Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Discover Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria with Doppler Dave

You can join Doppler Dave in discovering the charm of Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria.
You can join Doppler Dave in discovering the charm of Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria.(KFDA)
By KFDA
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can join Doppler Dave in discovering the charm of Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria.

Spend four nights in charming Bern and four nights at the foot of the Alps in Innsbruck!

You can ride the legendary Golden Pass Panoramic Train through the amazing Alps. Explore Lucerne, the “Swiss Paradise on the Lake.”

In Salzburg, visit Mozart’s birthplace and the Mirabell Gardens, featured in The Sound of Music.

Collette makes travel easy handling the details, from flights to meals, hotels and local experiences. Your only job is to have the time of your life.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curry County officials are looking for four person of interest after finding a man dead from a...
Curry County officials: Searching for 4 Persons of Interest after finding man dead from gunshot wound
First Alert for 12/22
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold front heading our way
Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in...
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Since the pandemic, public safety responders have come into contact with individuals living...
Potter County officers receive training to improve knowledge of how to approach mental health cases
tchatt
TCHATT providing school districts with access to mental health services
Xcel Energy has invested more than $3 billion in grid improvements over the past decade to...
Xcel Energy’s regional grid ready for cold weather
Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (Source: KFDA)
Region A Panhandle Water Planning Group taking nominations to fill 3 voting positions