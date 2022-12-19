Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo releases schedule for Christmas and New Year’s

The City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day
The City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year's Day
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day

City Hall will be closed on Friday (Dec. 23) and Monday (Dec. 26). City Hall will be closed on Monday (Jan. 2).

The COA Solid Waste Department will also be closed on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

The schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department will be as follows:

  • For the week of Dec. 19: Residential and polycart collection: Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on a normal schedule. Thursday routes will be collected on Wednesday. Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.
  • Commercial Collection: No collection will be performed on Saturday (Dec. 24). Friday and Saturday routes will be collected on Friday. The COA landfill will be closed on Saturday (Dec. 24).
  • For the week of Dec. 26: All Solid Waste services will be provided on a normal schedule.
  • For the week of Jan. 2: Residential and polycart collection: Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on a normal schedule.
  • Commercial Collection: No collection will be performed on Monday (Jan. 2). Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Wednesday through Saturday routes will be collected on a normal schedule. The COA landfill will be closed on Jan. 2.

Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will operate a Saturday bus service schedule on Friday (Dec. 23) and Saturday (Dec. 24). ACT will be closed on Monday (Dec. 26) and Monday (Jan. 2).

All Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will be closed Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25).

City golf complexes will be open Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) – weather permitting.

