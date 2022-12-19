Who's Hiring?
Bell Helicopter awarded $48 million contract from U.S. Navy

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Navy has awarded Bell Helicopter a $48 million contract.

25 percent of the work involved in the contract will be taking place in Amarillo, and a total of 75 percent will be done in Texas.

The money will be used to do ground and flight tests for one AH-1Z and one UH-1Y navy aircraft, as well as provide installation of structural improvements and electrical power upgrades.

The project is expected to be completed by Aug. of 2025.

