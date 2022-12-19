Who's Hiring?
Apollo MedFlight launches new air ambulance base in Dalhart

Apollo MedFlight, has launched a new air ambulance base in Dalhart that increases rapid...
Apollo MedFlight, has launched a new air ambulance base in Dalhart that increases rapid response emergency transport services to residents throughout the region. SOURCE: Apollo MedFlight
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Apollo MedFlight, has launched a new air ambulance base in Dalhart that increases rapid response emergency transport services to residents throughout the region.

“We are so excited to launch this life saving helicopter program in Dalhart,” explains Brandon Leasure, Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and Business Development. “This is something that will benefit the entire region, which is why we have partnered with Dallam and Hartley Counties to provide memberships to every single resident in those two counties.”

The complementary one-year memberships went into effect October 1, and cover every resident who lives within Dallam and Hartley Counties.

Apollo has also entered into a partnership with the Dallam Hartley Counties Hospital District.

“In medical and traumatic emergencies, rapid transport can often be the difference between life and death,” explains Apollo Regional Business Development Manager Dean McFadden. “Apollo’s helicopter based in Dalhart can be that difference, and we truly appreciate the trust that DHCHD has placed in us to serve Dallam and Hartley Counties.”

Apollo’s Bell 407 helicopter will be stationed at the Dalhart base and will be supported by the rest of Apollo’s regional fleet, which includes two planes, two helicopters, and several backup aircraft.

Every Apollo aircraft is equipped similarly to an ICU/CCU with state-of-the-art medical technology.

