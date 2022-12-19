Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing since November.
Amarillo police are asking resident to help find a missing endangered man who has been missing since November.(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November.

According to officials, 37-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28.

Officials say Johnson is diabetic.

If you have any information of his location, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

