Amarillo police looking for missing endangered man

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking people to help find an endangered man who has been missing since November.

According to officials, 37-year-old Philip Johnson who goes by Cory, has been missing since November 28.

Officials say Johnson is diabetic.

If you have any information of his location, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.