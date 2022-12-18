Some Showers Tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a quiet and cloudy day today, some scattered showers will move into the region tonight. They won’t be too widespread or long-lasting, as a cold front will breeze through, drying things out for our Monday morning. After a quiet first half of the week, a stout arctic air mass looks to enter the region, where temperatures could possible drop below zero for some Thursday night into Friday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.