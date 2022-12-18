Who's Hiring?
Hoops Madness: Canyon sweeps West Plains, Randall girls take down Dumas, Amarillo High boys outlast Monterey

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just hours after high school athletes from across the Texas panhandle closed the textbooks in preparation for Christmas vacation, they took the court for another night of basketball before the weekend.

The Canyon Eagles and West Plains wolves faced off for the first time on the basketball court. The Lady Eagles and Lady Wolves were locked in a close one. Canyon led by only four points halfway through the third quarter, but that’s when the Lady Eagles pulled away. Jaylee Moss was a driving Jaylee Moss was a driving force in helping power Canyon to a 25-8 run to close out the game and go on to win 43-22. The boys took care of business against West Plains as well, taking down the Wolves 47-35.

The Amarillo High Sandies were locked in a close one against Monterey. The boys took down the Plainsmen in what was their lowest margin of victory of the season. The Sandies improve to 18-1 on the season.

The Lady Eagles took down the Demonettes thanks to a big-time performance from Sadie Sanchez who posted 25 points in the win. For the Demonettes, it was another big game for Kamryn Cox who finished with a game-high 27.

