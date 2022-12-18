FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Cold Ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first half of this week looks to be fairly quiet, with high temperatures staying steady in the mid to upper 40′s. There aren’t any significant precipitation chances either, just some fairly typical mid-December weather.

A very strong cold front will come through the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, which will bring in the coldest temperatures by far this fall/winter season. The cold front will be so strong that temps will drop as much as 30 degrees within a couple of hours. This cold front also has the possibility to bring in some very light snow showers for the northern counties, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will be above freezing for much of Wednesday night, then will quickly drop into the single digits and lower teens by the lunch hour Thursday, where they will continue to fall throughout the day. Much of the area will have the chance to see sub-zero temperatures by Thursday night. Friday doesn’t look to be as frigid, with temps warming back into the 20′s for most.

The cold temperatures aren’t the only hazard during this time period. Very strong northerly winds will accompany this cold front as well, and will stick around for much of the day Thursday. Winds during the day will be piercing, where they will range anywhere from 25 to 40 mph, gusting up to 50-60 mph, making the already cold temperatures feel BITTERLY cold. It’s too early to put an exact number on wind chill values, but some places could see wind chills as cold as -30°F.

Friday looks to be the last day below freezing, where temperatures look to steadily warm up for next weekend.

