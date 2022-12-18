Curry County officials: Searching for 4 Persons of Interest after finding man dead from gunshot wound

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County officials are looking for four persons of interest after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound.

According to officials, on Dec. 16, at around 2:30 p.m., Curry County officials responded to a situation about a man laying in the field in the area of Curry Roads K and 8.

When officials arrived, they found the man who was later identified as 27-year-old Ismael Zachery Martinez was shot dead.

Curry County officials are asking residents to help find these four men who are a person of interest in this case.

23-year-old Cesar Rascon Chacon:

20-year-old Mi’Linda Gallegos:

46-year-old Veronica Galvan:

46-year-old Eduardo Blanco:

If you have any information on the whereabout of these men, call the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 769-2335.

