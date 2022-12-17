West Texas A&M announces Josh Lynn as the new head football coach

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Here at Bain Schaffer Buffalo Stadium today, West Texas A&M announces the new WT head football coach, Josh Lynn.

Coach Lynn comes to us from the Univeristy of Nebraska-Kearney where he spent 6 years flipping that program around. The past two years they have won 18 games, and he had 3 winning seasons with Nebraska-Kearney.

Lynn’s alma mater, Eastern New Mexico, is where Lynn went to school and also coached there before going to Nebraska-Kearney and now here at WT. This is like home for Coach Lynn which is super exciting for us here in the Canyon-Amarillo area.

Coach Lynn is excited to get started recruiting Texas high school football players and of course jumping a little bit into that transfer portal.

“You know I do think that there is certain fits that fit certain coaches, and I believe this was a good fit for the kids I want to recruit and that we are going to recruit and it’s a situation where the resources and the ability to get those kids here was a really big draw for me, and coming home,” said WT new head football coach, Josh Lynn.

Coach Lynn has been in Division II football for 12 years now, so he knows the ins and outs of recruiting. He wants to first look in West Texas for future Buffs and immeditately dive into the process.

