Chilly Conditions Continue

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight will still be on the cold side, but not as cold as last night, with temperatures dropping into the upper teens and low 20′s. Tomorrow looks to be mainly on the cloudy side, with maybe some showers moving into the area as a cold front will blow through late tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. Our eyes turn to late in the week where we could see a MAJOR cold snap that makes last night’s temperatures seem like summertime.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

