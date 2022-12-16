Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Winter is (Un)officially Here

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:52 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cold temperatures are going to continue with highs possibly not getting out of the 30′s today and dipping into the mid to upper teens tonight, likely giving us the coldest temperatures we’ve seen yet this season. We warm up slightly but steadily through the weekend where highs will be in the mid 40′s for our Saturday and will be closer to average right around the 50 degree mark. Besides some early morning flurries today, there doesn’t look to be any significant chances (or any chances at all, really) for any kind of precipitation through the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by...
Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Cold December Weather
Thursday Weather with Shelden 12/15
Thursday Weather with Shelden 12/15
Shelden Web Graphic
A little wintry
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cold Conditions Ahead