Winter is (Un)officially Here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cold temperatures are going to continue with highs possibly not getting out of the 30′s today and dipping into the mid to upper teens tonight, likely giving us the coldest temperatures we’ve seen yet this season. We warm up slightly but steadily through the weekend where highs will be in the mid 40′s for our Saturday and will be closer to average right around the 50 degree mark. Besides some early morning flurries today, there doesn’t look to be any significant chances (or any chances at all, really) for any kind of precipitation through the next several days.

