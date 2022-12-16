Palo Duro Cowboy Church hosting LIVE event this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Cowboy Church will be hosting its Live Cowboy Nativity event this Sunday.

The free event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at its location West of Canyon.

Unlike previous years, Sunday will be the only night the church will hold the event which portrays what would have happened if Jesus was born in the day of the working cowboy.

It will feature Mary and Joseph arriving on horseback and the Three Wise Men made up of cowboys and Indians.

