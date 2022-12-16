Who's Hiring?
Mental Health Experts: It’s vital to get help if experiencing seasonal mental health challenges during holidays

By Danielle Salazar
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area mental health professionals are sharing the best ways to manage if your days are not so merry and bright this holiday season.

The holiday season is called the happiest time of the year but for many struggling with mental health illnesses, this time of year can be very stressful.

There are many factors that can heighten and worsen existing mental health challenges.

During the holidays stress can increase due to busy schedules, high stress work environments, the loss of a loved one even change in the weather can impact mental health conditions.

“It is noted that according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness about 64 percent of individuals living with mental health conditions say that they have worsening of their mental illness during the holidays season and the holidays can add bring additional stress leading to risks of domestic violence, substance abuse, and alcohol abuse,” said Aiswarya Nandakumar, M.D Psychiatry fellow, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

The holiday season can lead to worsened depression, anxiety, social anxiety and substance abuse.

Doctors tell us if anyone is feeling their mental health worsen to reach out immediately and seek help.

If you or someone you love is experiencing seasonal mental health challenges, click here.

For a list of Psychiatry Providers at our local center in Amarillo, Texas Tech Physicians for your mental health needs, click here.

