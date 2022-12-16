Who's Hiring?
Looking ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
As we wrap up our Friday and get ready to head into the weekend, things are looking to calm down, and perhaps warm up some. For Saturday, winds will relax and sunshine will dominate the outlook. This will allow us to warm into the mid to high 40s, with highs in the upper-50s come Sunday. However, it’s after the weekend that things get interesting. The first of two cold fronts arrives midday Monday, dropping highs back into the 40s, we stay cool until Wednesday. Then on Thursday, current data suggests one doozy of a cold front, that will drop highs into the 20s with overnight lows in the single digits!

In a WAY too early outlook, some models are suggesting some snow on Christmas Eve, then partly sunny skies for Christmas Day. Check back often as we’ll update your holiday outlook whenever there are developments!

Friday Outlook with Tanner
Thursday Weather with Shelden 12/15
