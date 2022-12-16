Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

COVID-19 recovery funds brings enhancement projects to Potter County

The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The government recently awarded Potter County money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

This will allow for a number of enhancements, including the digitization of public records.

“It would number one save space. Number two easy to look up on the computer. Once it’s digitized, you can just go the computer and look it up, print it off, you don’t have to go get the box that it’s in,” says Nancy Tanner, Potter County Judge

Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk says, she is ready for the ease and efficiency this change will bring.

“I think it’s just time you know, everybody unfortunately, we all live in an instant society, and so this will allow us to do everything a lot quicker,” says Smith

The funds will also go towards a hands free scanner for The Potter County Detention Center. It will scan for weapons, contraband and body temperature.

“We’re gonna get a body scanner for the jail to help them out. When people come through, they can just walk through the scanner, scan if they got a knife, it’ll tell us about gun, it’ll tell us if they have drugs,” says Judge Tanner.

“Currently everything is done by hand, so this will give us an opportunity to be able to get that stuff before it ever gets into our facility, which is the goal is to make it safer,” says Sheriff Thomas.

We can expect to see these two projects make headway within the next year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by...
Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Hodgetown is set to host its second annual Christmas in the Sky.
2nd Annual Christmas in the Sky at Hodgetown happening this weekend

Latest News

Clovis police responded to three thefts at three different Allsusps stores in Clovis on the...
Clovis Police: 2 juveniles wanted after 3 different thefts at 3 Allsusps
Area mental health professionals are sharing the best ways to manage if your days are not so...
Mental Health Experts: It’s vital to get help if experiencing seasonal mental health challenges during holidays
COA Field Lighting Instillation
COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting
City Council approves purchase for seven new warning sirens.
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens