COVID-19 recovery funds brings enhancement projects to Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The government recently awarded Potter County money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

This will allow for a number of enhancements, including the digitization of public records.

“It would number one save space. Number two easy to look up on the computer. Once it’s digitized, you can just go the computer and look it up, print it off, you don’t have to go get the box that it’s in,” says Nancy Tanner, Potter County Judge

Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk says, she is ready for the ease and efficiency this change will bring.

“I think it’s just time you know, everybody unfortunately, we all live in an instant society, and so this will allow us to do everything a lot quicker,” says Smith

The funds will also go towards a hands free scanner for The Potter County Detention Center. It will scan for weapons, contraband and body temperature.

“We’re gonna get a body scanner for the jail to help them out. When people come through, they can just walk through the scanner, scan if they got a knife, it’ll tell us about gun, it’ll tell us if they have drugs,” says Judge Tanner.

“Currently everything is done by hand, so this will give us an opportunity to be able to get that stuff before it ever gets into our facility, which is the goal is to make it safer,” says Sheriff Thomas.

We can expect to see these two projects make headway within the next year.

