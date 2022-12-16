COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city council’s $7.5 million project has begun the removal of old poles at two of the six parks.

“The lighting on those fields was very poor, and so we’re excited to provide a much higher level of light quality, which will mean obviously safety number one, and then better playability. Our park maintenance staff is also working to improve the turf quality. Between the lights and then the actual planning surface being a lot better, we think this will really benefit all of our athletic users,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Rec for the City of Amarillo.

Amarillo Parks and Rec says the new lights will allow for more games, especially in high wind.

“Having these new metal poles will allow us to continue to have games even in higher wind events and again, just make sure that we’ve got great facilities,” said Michael Kashuba.

The process began at Martin Road, November 15, with removal of the eroding poles, and boring, on November 29, to prep for the new poles, and finished on December 10.

The lighting will be nearly identical to Hodgetown, allowing more late night games across the city.

“We’re getting a lot of those fields, there’s a lot of dark spots, and if you actually go out and look at some of those old polls, they’ve actually turned where they’re not actually pointing fully at the fields anymore, and so a lot of that light is spilling over. Into those in between areas and so these new metal poles new lights will provide a lot better, more consistent light at those facilities,” said Michael Kashuba.

The old poles began to erode overtime, increasing the dangers while using the fields and the new system will be more energy efficient.

“As staff, we saw when those polls start to fall, obviously that becomes a safety concern. and a lot of the infrastructure the electrical that went with those polls was also very old and so making sure that we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” said Michael Kashuba.

The Southeast complex’s old poles were removed December 7, and boring started the 12, drilling and prepping is expected to be done this week.

Poles are expected to arrive mid-to-late January

The lighting will be almost identical to Hodgetown, allowing more late night games across the city.

The city began the process earlier this year after noticing the existing pole starting to tilt over - increasing the dangers of using the fields.

Park closures:

Martin Road: Until March 13th

Southeast Complex: Until July 23rd

Southwest Complex: Until July 25th or end of the year.

Other are to be announced.

Below is the breakdown cost of each park.

Thompson Park: $372,323

River Road Park: $616,311

Martin Road Softball & Baseball Fields: $901,057

El Alamo Park: $24,845

John Stiff Soccer Fields: $780,339

Southeast Softball Complex: $917,029

Rick Klein Baseball Field: $657,497

Rick Klein Soccer Field: $1,306,97

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.