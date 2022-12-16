Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting

VIDEO: COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting
By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city council’s $7.5 million project has begun the removal of old poles at two of the six parks.

“The lighting on those fields was very poor, and so we’re excited to provide a much higher level of light quality, which will mean obviously safety number one, and then better playability. Our park maintenance staff is also working to improve the turf quality. Between the lights and then the actual planning surface being a lot better, we think this will really benefit all of our athletic users,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Rec for the City of Amarillo.

Amarillo Parks and Rec says the new lights will allow for more games, especially in high wind.

“Having these new metal poles will allow us to continue to have games even in higher wind events and again, just make sure that we’ve got great facilities,” said Michael Kashuba.

The process began at Martin Road, November 15, with removal of the eroding poles, and boring, on November 29, to prep for the new poles, and finished on December 10.

The lighting will be nearly identical to Hodgetown, allowing more late night games across the city.

“We’re getting a lot of those fields, there’s a lot of dark spots, and if you actually go out and look at some of those old polls, they’ve actually turned where they’re not actually pointing fully at the fields anymore, and so a lot of that light is spilling over. Into those in between areas and so these new metal poles new lights will provide a lot better, more consistent light at those facilities,” said Michael Kashuba.

The old poles began to erode overtime, increasing the dangers while using the fields and the new system will be more energy efficient.

“As staff, we saw when those polls start to fall, obviously that becomes a safety concern. and a lot of the infrastructure the electrical that went with those polls was also very old and so making sure that we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” said Michael Kashuba.

The Southeast complex’s old poles were removed December 7, and boring started the 12, drilling and prepping is expected to be done this week.

Poles are expected to arrive mid-to-late January

The lighting will be almost identical to Hodgetown, allowing more late night games across the city.

The city began the process earlier this year after noticing the existing pole starting to tilt over - increasing the dangers of using the fields.

Park closures:

  • Martin Road: Until March 13th
  • Southeast Complex: Until July 23rd
  • Southwest Complex: Until July 25th or end of the year.
  • Other are to be announced.

Below is the breakdown cost of each park.

  • Thompson Park: $372,323
  • River Road Park: $616,311
  • Martin Road Softball & Baseball Fields: $901,057
  • El Alamo Park: $24,845
  • John Stiff Soccer Fields: $780,339
  • Southeast Softball Complex: $917,029
  • Rick Klein Baseball Field: $657,497
  • Rick Klein Soccer Field: $1,306,97

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by...
Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Hodgetown is set to host its second annual Christmas in the Sky.
2nd Annual Christmas in the Sky at Hodgetown happening this weekend

Latest News

Clovis police responded to three thefts at three different Allsusps stores in Clovis on the...
Clovis Police: 2 juveniles wanted after 3 different thefts at 3 Allsusps
Area mental health professionals are sharing the best ways to manage if your days are not so...
Mental Health Experts: It’s vital to get help if experiencing seasonal mental health challenges during holidays
City Council approves purchase for seven new warning sirens.
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens
The Palo Duro Cowboy Church will be hosting its Live Cowboy Nativity event this Sunday.
Palo Duro Cowboy Church hosting LIVE event this Sunday