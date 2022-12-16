Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis Police: 2 juveniles wanted after 3 different thefts at 3 Allsusps

Clovis police responded to three thefts at three different Allsusps stores in Clovis on the...
Clovis police responded to three thefts at three different Allsusps stores in Clovis on the early hours of December 8.(WABI)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police responded to three thefts at three different Allsusps stores in Clovis on the early hours of December 8.

According to officials, on Dec. 8 at around 2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Clovis police responded to a call about two juveniles who had stolen alcohol from the Allsups at the area of N. Prince.

It was reported that one of the juveniles had fired a gun in the parking lot as they were running from the scene.

The second call came from a home in the area of 14th and Norris who reported hearing two gunshots and a person yelling, “Hurry and get in the car.”

This led officers to the Allsups at the area of N. Norris St. where clerks reported two juveniles who had stolen alcohol from the store.

Officials say, the store clerks didn’t report hearing any gunshots, and no threats were made to them when the shoplifting took place. Police found no casings at the scene.

The third call was about a robbery and a gunshot being fired. The clerks at the Allsups at the area of Mitchell St. reported a juvenile male had taken two 12 packs of alcohol.

The store clerk confronted the juvenile as he was leaving the store, and was hit by the juvenile with one of the 12 packs.

A second juvenile male reportedly confronted the clerk and produced a small silver handgun, and pointed it at the clerk. One gunshot was reported to have been fired as they ran from the scene.

One of the juveniles has been identified as 13-year-old male, who has an active warrant for his arrest for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, minor in possession of alcohol, battery, and shoplifting.

Detectives have been in contact with the juveniles mother, however, she states she does not know the whereabouts of him.

The other juvenile’s identity is still unknown at this time.

If anyone has information about these incidents, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials in Kentucky say Lori Janes won a lottery scratch-off prize while attending a...
Woman wins $175K lottery scratch-off prize at holiday party: ‘Everyone was going insane’
Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by...
Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Hodgetown is set to host its second annual Christmas in the Sky.
2nd Annual Christmas in the Sky at Hodgetown happening this weekend

Latest News

The government recently awarded Potter County money from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery...
COVID-19 recovery funds brings enhancement projects to Potter County
Area mental health professionals are sharing the best ways to manage if your days are not so...
Mental Health Experts: It’s vital to get help if experiencing seasonal mental health challenges during holidays
COA Field Lighting Instillation
COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting
City Council approves purchase for seven new warning sirens.
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens