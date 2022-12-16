Clovis Police: 2 juveniles wanted after 3 different thefts at 3 Allsusps

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police responded to three thefts at three different Allsusps stores in Clovis on the early hours of December 8.

According to officials, on Dec. 8 at around 2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., Clovis police responded to a call about two juveniles who had stolen alcohol from the Allsups at the area of N. Prince.

It was reported that one of the juveniles had fired a gun in the parking lot as they were running from the scene.

The second call came from a home in the area of 14th and Norris who reported hearing two gunshots and a person yelling, “Hurry and get in the car.”

This led officers to the Allsups at the area of N. Norris St. where clerks reported two juveniles who had stolen alcohol from the store.

Officials say, the store clerks didn’t report hearing any gunshots, and no threats were made to them when the shoplifting took place. Police found no casings at the scene.

The third call was about a robbery and a gunshot being fired. The clerks at the Allsups at the area of Mitchell St. reported a juvenile male had taken two 12 packs of alcohol.

The store clerk confronted the juvenile as he was leaving the store, and was hit by the juvenile with one of the 12 packs.

A second juvenile male reportedly confronted the clerk and produced a small silver handgun, and pointed it at the clerk. One gunshot was reported to have been fired as they ran from the scene.

One of the juveniles has been identified as 13-year-old male, who has an active warrant for his arrest for armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, minor in possession of alcohol, battery, and shoplifting.

Detectives have been in contact with the juveniles mother, however, she states she does not know the whereabouts of him.

The other juvenile’s identity is still unknown at this time.

If anyone has information about these incidents, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

