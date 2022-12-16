Chad Webb details coaching West Texas A&M women and Amarillo Bombers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chad Webb is widely known as one of the best soccer coaches around. After leading the West Texas A&M women’s team to another successful season, he’s not done. Webb is following up his trip to the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament with WT by taking the reigns as the head coach of the Amarillo Bombers soccer program once again.

“I get to be around soccer and soccer players all the time and it’s such a blessing.” Coach Webb said at the Amarillo Bombers signing event before the season. “It’s what I love and I get to be around it all the time. So, I get to be around a very good women’s college outdoor team and when we lose, I transition and shift over to a very good men’s indoor team.”

Going from the WT women’s team to the Amarillo Bombers men’s team may seem like a stark change, but Coach Webb says the differences don’t require as big of a jump as you might think.

“Coaching good soccer players is the same no matter what the gender and what the enviornment.” Coach Webb said when asked about how he needs to adjust when making the transition. “The tactics change dramatically. Outdoor being outside 11 v. 11 and indoor being inside 5 v. 5 [there are] much more man marking systems instead of zonal systems. The tactics change, but when you’re around good players and get to coach good soccer players, that’s all the same.”

Jumping from the Lady Buffs to the Bombers may not give Webb much of an offseason, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. The Bombers season starts on Saturday, December 17th on the road against the Colorado Inferno.

