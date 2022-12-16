Canyon ISD serves over 300 families this holiday season

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD student-led toy drive Santa Cops was created six years ago and this year they are breaking records for families served.

“The neat thing is, this year there have been a whole lot of needs. It’s hard. It’s hard for teachers to see and it’s hard for counselors to see and we’ve just had people step up and say, ‘how can I help and what can I do?’ says Anne Marie Wartes, West Plains High School counselor and founder of Santa Cops.

Schools, police departments, and Toys For Tots came together this Christmas season to help those in need. Some officers say it’s their favorite way to get involved.

“The officers here, we’re excited. It’s just a great program to have and we love getting involved with the program and being able to help where we can,” says Cpl. Jimmy Hernandez, Canyon Police Department.

Wartes created the program during her time at Greenways and wants to continue to spread this tradition.

“Honestly to not only give the Christmas assistance, but also to help spread that hope and joy at Christmas time, to let our kids know they’re not just loved here at school, but beyond the classroom,” says Wartes.

This year Santa Cops serves over 300 families.

“There are a lot of kids out there that really need our help, and if we can make it bigger and find those kids that are in need of that help, it would be great,” says Hernandez.

Wartes says that Spring Canyon Elementary School counselor Meagan Wade took on a leadership role with Santa Cops and has been an asset to the program. She has worked along side Wartes to help “Santa Cops” expand.

This holiday season 12 schools came together with one mission in mind, to spread joy to families in need.

