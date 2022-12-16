Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Canyon ISD serves over 300 families this holiday season

This year, Santa Cops serves over 300 families.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon ISD student-led toy drive Santa Cops was created six years ago and this year they are breaking records for families served.

“The neat thing is, this year there have been a whole lot of needs. It’s hard. It’s hard for teachers to see and it’s hard for counselors to see and we’ve just had people step up and say, ‘how can I help and what can I do?’ says Anne Marie Wartes, West Plains High School counselor and founder of Santa Cops.

Schools, police departments, and Toys For Tots came together this Christmas season to help those in need. Some officers say it’s their favorite way to get involved.

“The officers here, we’re excited. It’s just a great program to have and we love getting involved with the program and being able to help where we can,” says Cpl. Jimmy Hernandez, Canyon Police Department.

Wartes created the program during her time at Greenways and wants to continue to spread this tradition.

“Honestly to not only give the Christmas assistance, but also to help spread that hope and joy at Christmas time, to let our kids know they’re not just loved here at school, but beyond the classroom,” says Wartes.

This year Santa Cops serves over 300 families.

“There are a lot of kids out there that really need our help, and if we can make it bigger and find those kids that are in need of that help, it would be great,” says Hernandez.

Wartes says that Spring Canyon Elementary School counselor Meagan Wade took on a leadership role with Santa Cops and has been an asset to the program. She has worked along side Wartes to help “Santa Cops” expand.

This holiday season 12 schools came together with one mission in mind, to spread joy to families in need.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Steven Alan Young
Police: Canyon man who was last seen Dec. 8 has been found and safe
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say

Latest News

John Anthony Guerrero, 35
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested
WTAMU new companion animal minor degree
WTAMU former president, wife $2.1 million gift to create ‘companion animal’ minor
This year, Santa Cops serves over 300 families.
This year, Santa Cops serves over 300 families.
Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by...
Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’