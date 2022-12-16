Who's Hiring?
Canyon Eagles rank 4th in latest 4A state rankings ahead of first matchup with West Plains

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play is underway ahead of the Christmas holiday for Canyon ISD schools. That includes that Canyon Lady Eagles, who are off to a rocking start once again.

The dominant program sits 4th in the latest 4A state rankings. Despite the strong start for the Lady Eagles as usual, head coach Tate Lombard highlighted some of the challenges the team is facing in the early part of the year.

“It’s a little different.” Lombard said of this year’s team. “We’re not just as experienced as maybe some teams that we’ve had in the past, which is really exciting... We haven’t hit our peak yet. I think hopefully that comes at the right time. I think there’s a lot of growth. We’re starting two sophomores right now that I think have the potential to be high level players, but we’re not playing our best yet. I think just because of the inconsistencies.”

The Lady Eagles head to West Plains for the first basketball matchup with the Wolves on Friday. Tune into the news at 10 for highlights as part of Hoops Madness coverage.

