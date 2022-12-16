Cannon Air Force Bas performing flyover for NFL game
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Crews from Cannon Air Force Base will be performing a flyover at an upcoming NFL game.
It will be the Browns Ravens game taking place in Cleveland this Saturday.
The two planes will be piloted by Air Force Lieutenant Colonel John Sisler and Air Force Captain Justin Vagts.
Both men are a part of the Sixth Special Operation Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base.
