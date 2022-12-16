Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Zoo winter camp registration deadline today

Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is now open. (Source: Amarillo Zoo)
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo zoo will host a winter camp for kids.

Registration for the Amarillo Zoo’s winter camp is still open, but pre-registration is needed and it closes at 8:00 p.m.

The camp is Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for ages six to 12, and it costs $20 per child.

The camp is for kids to learn about how animals survive winter through hibernation or migration.

“An example would be our bears with hibernation and our ducks with migration, and then how do our foxes survive the cold winters here, how do our badgers survive are some things that we cover,” said Dylan Long, visitor service specialist with the Amarillo Zoo.

Long says kids attending will also learn how to help the animals in our area.

“Definitely providing them some tasty foods, especially for birds throwing out bird seed in the bird feeder,” said Long. “Maybe building an animal little shelter a little place to hide from the snow or the cold wind here are some prime examples.”

The goal of the camp is to teach kids how animals in their own backyards survive winter.

To register for the winter camp, click here.

