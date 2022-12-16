Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations.
Below is an image of a white truck that they have used to travel around in.
If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
