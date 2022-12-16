Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations.

Below is an image of a white truck that they have used to travel around in.

Amarillo police asking residents to help identify these suspects. (KFDA)

If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

