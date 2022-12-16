Amarillo health experts break down the costs of care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Emergency rooms continue to see many patients coming in with respiratory illnesses.

Health experts say with ERs flooded, if you are experiencing minor symptoms you should either go to primary care or urgent care to not only save ER staff, but to save you money and time.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Dr. Rodney Young broke down the costs using an analogy.

He says if care costs $1 at your primary care office, that same care would be closer to $4 at urgent care and then $20 to $40 at the emergency room.

By using this analogy, there is a wide scale when it comes to costs for care.

“The primary care setting from a cost perspective tends to be the best and the urgent care setting is a good alternative if you’re uncertain or just unable to put off care and can’t get into your regular doctor’s office in a timely manner that tends to be a good intermediate option,” said Dr. Young, regional chair of family and community medicine, TTUHSC.

If you experience symptoms like trouble breathing, weakness or dehydration, those could signal needing to go to the ER.

However, experts say many times you can ride out these illnesses at home if you have minor symptoms with over-the-counter medicines.

“There’s the other possibility that if you go to an urgent care center to be tested, you’re likely going to have to wait some, there’s a good chance you’re sitting there waiting next to somebody who does have that problem and even if you test negative for it, you might pick it up just from the exposure, entering the setting, where so many sick people are compressed in one place waiting for care,” said Dr. Young.

BSA also has a service allowing you to be seen by a doctor at your own home.

“If it’s just beginning and you’re starting to feel those flu like symptoms, we can definitely gauge that pretty easily on a video visit, so the minor things are great for video visits,” said Monica Prieto, family nurse practitioner, BSA.

To schedule a video visit or learn more, click here.

Health experts also note they are not discouraging you from using emergency rooms, but they say a high percentage of the care delivered in the ER does not require an emergency room as the venue of care.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.