Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will soon have more warning sirens to alert you of emergencies.

The City Council has approved the purchase of seven outdoor warning sirens for $188,000.

Five of them will be put up in Randall County and the other two will be in Potter County.

“Some of the sirens will go in the southern Bushland area, some are going to fill in gaps that we have between the two cities of Amarillo and Canyon, along the I-27 corridor, specifically on the west side, others are actually going over towards the Villages area over towards Timber Creek and the River Falls area,” said Max Dunlap, director of emergency management, COA.

The funds for these sirens come from the county itself. The sirens are used to alert you of an emergency beyond just a tornado.

“Another reason that the sirens would be sounded is for hail, in excess of two inches, so about the size of a cue ball falling from the sky, we want to ensure our community members go inside seek shelter and be informed,” said Dunlap.

They can also be sounded for a hazardous material spill or any incident at Pantex.

The County Sheriff, Police Chief, Fire Chief and other city officials can also request the siren to be activated.

The goal of these new sirens is to help fill the gaps to ensure residents are being alerted from all angles.

The office plans to continue to add even more in the future to fill the gap more.

Emergency management says the lead time on delivery is six to eight months for the seven new warning systems and another couple of months for installation.

