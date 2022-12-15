Xcel Energy ensuring reliability with new upgraded substations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is upgrading to ensure reliability for its customers.

There are new and upgraded substations to support the customer population growth and strengthen the power grid for the Amarillo area.

Amarillo and Canyon metro area have improved power flow on distribution networks during peak times of the year.

Two additional substation projects will be completed by the end of this year and two more substations are in the works planned in Dumas and Dalhart in 2023.

“So, we built Western Street on 45th and Western a brand new substation, now we’ve essentially built a new Lawrence Park substation and that’s going to really help west central Amarillo not only what we’re doing today, and what customers are using today but what we expect will happen in the next few decades,” said Wes Reeves, senior media rep for Xcel Energy Texas and New Mexico.

The new projects reflect Amarillo’s growth in both established and newer parts of town, which are the Lawrence Park substation and the $12.6 million Preston West substation.

“The distribution system is made up of substations and lines that move power directly to our customers,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president of Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy’s ongoing investments in the electric distribution in both rural and urban areas of the Panhandle ensuring the region’s grid is reliable for years to come.

