WTX Elite to participate in U.S. Army Bowl 7v7 Tournament in Frisco

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 15 athletes from different schools across West Texas will travel to Frisco Friday to compete in the 7V7 U.S. Army Bowl National Tournament.

The WTX Elite Team will participate in the 18U bracket that will include eight of the other best teams in the country.

The Army Bowl is hosted by the Dallas Cowboys, who advertise the event as “America’s biggest week in football.”

Head coach Undra Hendrix says this will be a great opportunity to get area students on the national stage and make a name for the Panhandle.

“I’m kind of trying to build that same thing here in the Panhandle, so that way we can have our own Metroplex hosting our own camps. Our Nick Saban’s and Steve Sarkisian and rest in peace Mike Leach, you know all the great guys to come out here and recruit there because we have talent,” said Hendrix.

Pool play will begin at 5:30 p.m. to determine seeding and single elimination will begin on Saturday after the U.S. Army Bowl Game.

All games and special awards will be livestreamed on the West Texas 7 on 7 Elite Facebook page.

Below is the team’s full roster:

Keegan Anderson- Abilene Wylie / QB /Sophomore

Nathan White- Randall / QB / Senior

Trey Dickinson- Borger / DB / Senior

Morgan Lackey- Tascosa / WR/DB / Sophomore

Ky Keadle- Randall / WR/LB/ Senior

Damian Cedillo- Tulia / RB / Senior

Cason Mackie- Spearman / WR / Senior

Kane White Tinsley- West Plains / ATH /Freshmen

Braylen Norman- Highland Park / WR / Junior

Tim Outlaw- Abilene / WR / Senior

Chandlin Meyers- Hawley / WR/DB / Junior

Brayden Robinson- Tulia / ATH / Sophomore

Kyron Wooten- Randall / WR/DB /Junior

Daniel Bray- Abilene Cooper / RB /Sophomore

Tre Sharp- Abilene / WR / Junior

Desmond Wallace - Offensive Coordinator

Greg Anderson - Defensive Coordinator

Undra Hendrix - Head Coach

