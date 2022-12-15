Who's Hiring?
WTX Elite to participate in U.S. Army Bowl 7v7 Tournament in Frisco

WTX Elite to participate in US Army Bowl (Source: WTX Elite)(WTX Elite)
By Alissa Spangler
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 15 athletes from different schools across West Texas will travel to Frisco Friday to compete in the 7V7 U.S. Army Bowl National Tournament.

The WTX Elite Team will participate in the 18U bracket that will include eight of the other best teams in the country.

The Army Bowl is hosted by the Dallas Cowboys, who advertise the event as “America’s biggest week in football.”

Head coach Undra Hendrix says this will be a great opportunity to get area students on the national stage and make a name for the Panhandle.

“I’m kind of trying to build that same thing here in the Panhandle, so that way we can have our own Metroplex hosting our own camps. Our Nick Saban’s and Steve Sarkisian and rest in peace Mike Leach, you know all the great guys to come out here and recruit there because we have talent,” said Hendrix.

Pool play will begin at 5:30 p.m. to determine seeding and single elimination will begin on Saturday after the U.S. Army Bowl Game.

All games and special awards will be livestreamed on the West Texas 7 on 7 Elite Facebook page.

Below is the team’s full roster:

  • Keegan Anderson- Abilene Wylie / QB /Sophomore
  • Nathan White- Randall / QB / Senior
  • Trey Dickinson- Borger / DB / Senior
  • Morgan Lackey- Tascosa / WR/DB / Sophomore
  • Ky Keadle- Randall / WR/LB/ Senior
  • Damian Cedillo- Tulia / RB / Senior
  • Cason Mackie- Spearman / WR / Senior
  • Kane White Tinsley- West Plains / ATH /Freshmen
  • Braylen Norman- Highland Park / WR / Junior
  • Tim Outlaw- Abilene / WR / Senior
  • Chandlin Meyers- Hawley / WR/DB / Junior
  • Brayden Robinson- Tulia / ATH / Sophomore
  • Kyron Wooten- Randall / WR/DB /Junior
  • Daniel Bray- Abilene Cooper / RB /Sophomore
  • Tre Sharp- Abilene / WR / Junior
  • Desmond Wallace - Offensive Coordinator
  • Greg Anderson - Defensive Coordinator
  • Undra Hendrix - Head Coach

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

