West Texas A&M women’s team hosts special community day ahead of Christmas

By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Buffs took down Northern New Mexico 100-58 early on Wednesday, but the event meant so much more than the final score.

Players across the team knew that even though this exhibition game wouldn’t show up on their record, it was one of the most important of the season.

“The crowd was amazing.” Freshman Kyla Kane said. “All those kids just screaming, they were so loud. We haven’t had a big crowd like that and that was just an amazing experience. They all look up to us since we’re from small towns and we’re local.”

It was as festive a basketball game as you’ll ever seen, fit with Christmas sweaters and even the grinch.

“Of course they love it because they don’t have to be in school today. They get to be out at a basketball game with everybody.” Coach Prock said with a laugh. “It was a good time for the kids. It was cool before the game, my son was a part of the national anthem, so that was cool. Just an overall fun atmosphere and we’re very grateful for the entire Canyon and Amarillo communities for coming out and supporting us today.”

The exhibition match provided an opportunity for new Lady Buffs to hit the court as well, with six freshmen playing over 20 minutes.

“Being a redshirt this year has kind of been a learning experience for me. “ Freshman Mattie Boyd said. “So, getting to be in this game and getting to be with all these girls for the first time this year was just awesome.”

The win won’t go in the official W column, but some games matter a little more regardless.

