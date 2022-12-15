West Plains holds shoot-a-thon amid school’s first basketball season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves basketball teams held a special shoot-a-thon event to raise money to help the basketball team’s cover costs in the program’s inaugural season. Coaches and athletes took the time to participate in a special shoot-a-thon amidst their busy schedules with district play starting up.

The contest between the middle school players was so close that a game of “rock-paper-scissors” had to be held at half court to determine the winner. Each player took 25 free throws, five threes, and one half-court shot with pledges made for each made basket.

“We just want to be a family and bring everyone together in the community.” Boys’ basketball booster club VP Mike Dan Marino said. “Bond a little bit and bring the families here to enjoy some time. [We want to] help out as much as we can so that way the kids that can’t come up with money, we’re there for them. They don’t have to stress about it and the parents don’t have to stress about coming up with money for every tournament or traveling out of town.”

The Wolves return to action this Friday for a matchup with the Canyon Eagles.

