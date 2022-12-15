Project Clean-Up targets North Heights area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Christmas around the corner, Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to keep Amarillo bright and shiny.

The Fuller & Sons Construction crew were on a holiday mission and paid a visit to the North Heights area this week.

The alley between Northwest 18th and 19th near Ong Street and Hughes Street was in desperate need of cleaning.

Fencing, bedding, a headboard and more were all headed to the roll-offs at Bones Hooks Park.

The junk was piling up and headed to the dump.

The crew made their way to hot spots in the North Heights neighborhood, which was another clean up area in an alley west of Lipscomb on Northwest 14th and 15th.

They also picked up more trash in an alley on Northwest 18th between Washington and Adams.

And all of the junk went straight to the dump.

To submit a roll-off trash collection area in the Amarillo area, click here.

Let’s keep Amarillo beautiful — it takes all of us.

