A little wintry

Cold temperatures look to be the dominant topic of our forecast for at least the foreseeable future. For Thursday, expect morning temperatures around the 20s with winds a touch breezier out of the north/northwest, at 10-15 mph. Skies will stay sunny, so it will look deceivingly warm outside. Going into tonight, cloud cover will increase somewhat, and just enough lift could occur to spur some overnight light snow showers in the northwest portions of the panhandle. As of right now, accumulations, if any, look to be in the tenths of an inch range. The rest of the forecast looks drier, but 50 might be as warm as we get in the next 7 days.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.