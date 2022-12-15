Cold Conditions Ahead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be a fairly quiet day with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 40′s. Tonight looks to stay mostly dry with maybe a few flurries blowing through the region. The next couple of nights look to be possibly the coldest of the season so far with lows dipping into the mid to upper teens. Temperatures don’t look to warm up all that much over the next several days as they will stay at or below average through the weekend and into next week.

