Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Cold Conditions Ahead

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be a fairly quiet day with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the mid 40′s. Tonight looks to stay mostly dry with maybe a few flurries blowing through the region. The next couple of nights look to be possibly the coldest of the season so far with lows dipping into the mid to upper teens. Temperatures don’t look to warm up all that much over the next several days as they will stay at or below average through the weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Steven Alan Young
Police: Canyon man who was last seen Dec. 8 has been found and safe
Lauren Thompson went missing in January 2019.
Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods
DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
A little wintry
Frigid Mornings Ahead
weather
VIDEO: Doppler Dave Oliver weather forecast 12/14
Wednesday Weather with Shelden 12/14
Wednesday Weather with Shelden 12/14