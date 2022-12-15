Who's Hiring?
Clovis Police: Teens arrested for drive-by shooting, was ‘retaliation’

Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by...
Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by shooting near W.17th Street.(WECT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have arrested two teens and looking for one male for the involvement of drive-by shooting near W.17th Street.

According to officials, on Dec. 13, at 1:46 p.m., Clovis police were called from a man and a woman who said their car had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it, while parked in front of their home.

While on scene, officers collected 17 spent casings from the road. They also found multiple bullet strikes on the outside of the vehicle.

The people in the car did not report any injuries.

Security video was pulled from the surrounding area. The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a 2000 to 2005 silver Chevy Impala, that was occupied by three males.

On December 14, the silver Impala from the security video was found near Hall St., parked behind an address.

Two juvenile males identified as 14-year-old Cesar Tapia and 16-year-old Andrew Chavez were found at this address.

A search warrant was collect for the home, where two firearms were found. Both Tapia and Chavez were interviewed, charged and arrested in the connection with the shooting that happened on Dec. 13.

During the interviews, it was determined the shooting that took place on December 13, was in retaliation to a drive-by shooting that took place in October 2022, that happened near Debra.

However, officials say it was discovered during interviews that the victims from W. 17th St. area had no involvement in any of these crimes, and it was a case of mistaken identity as to why they and their vehicle were shot at.

Both Tapia and Chavez were charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

The third male who was sitting in the back seat of the Chevy Impala has yet to be found.

If you have any information about the third male, call the Clovis Police Department at 575- 769-1921.

