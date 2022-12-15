Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Public Library offering bonus program for students during winter break

Amarillo Library has added some program to keep students active and engaged over the winter...
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Library has added some program to keep students active and engaged over the winter break.

The Winter Reading Challenge:

The Winter Reading Challenge is open to students from four years old through high school.  To register, stop by any Amarillo Public Library location starting Friday, December 16.

Students color in one snowflake on the log for each day that they read at least 30 minutes between December 16 and January 9.  Students who complete the challenge earn a free Cinergy movie ticket. 

Reading should take place during the winter break from school, but you have until January 31, to claim the ticket. 

Teen Program: Beeswax Wraps:

Reusable beeswax fabric wraps can be used for food storage of all types, so they’re good for the planet and they make great gifts. 

Teens can visit the Downtown Library on Saturday, December 17 between 10 a.m. and noon to make their own wraps and learn more about bees and other pollinators.

This will happen Saturday, December 17, from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Downtown Library on 413 SE 4th. To register, call 806-378-3089.

Story Walks:

This month the Story Walk located inside the Amarillo Zoo features Maisy’s Snowy Christmas Eve by Lucy Cousins.  At the Medi-Park Story Walk, you can enjoy The Mitten by Jan Brett.

