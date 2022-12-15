Amarillo Public Library hosting Winter Reading Challenge this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Library is hosting a Winter Reading Challenge starting this Friday.

The challenge is for students four years old through high school.

Readers will need to register and pick up a reading log on Dec. 16. at any library location in Amarillo.

Then readers will color in a snowflake on the log for each day they read at least 30 minutes between Dec. 16 to Jan. 9.

For those who complete the challenge, they will win a free Cinergy movie ticket.

They will have until Jan. 31 to pick up the ticket.

