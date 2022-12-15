2nd Annual Christmas in the Sky at Hodgetown happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown is set to host its second annual Christmas in the Sky.

Last year, a company Christmas party opened Hodgetown to the public, but they had no clue how many people would show up.

“I was driving into downtown last year to come and I ran into stop traffic on I-27 before I got a 40. And I thought, ‘Wow, that must have had a crash.’ Well, it was all these people coming,” said Alex Fairly, Fairly Group CEO and OccuNet founder.

More than 7,000 people attended last year’s event, which Hodgetown calls the largest fireworks show in its history.

This year it will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday, December 16, with fireworks starting around 7:00 p.m.

The event is free to the public with no reserved seats and a clear bag policy in place. There will be milk, cookies, a photo booth, pictures with Santa and fireworks.

“I think the community just likes to do things and get out and I think everyone likes fireworks, and I saw so many like parents who have kids and dads with kids and I think people love simple, fun things that are just good, pure, clean, fine. And so I think it’s just responded to that,” said Fairly.

New this year there will be a live jazz Christmas group performing on the field.

The Sod Poodles president and general manager said it will be the biggest fireworks show seen in Amarillo this year.

Fairly says the communities response to the event blew him away.

“Just seeing every seat filled and every space full of people standing and people just being happy and relaxed and there’s no agenda. There’s no messaging. We just come together and have fun and standing there watching all those people was like it was the highlight of my night,” said Fairly.

There is going to be a very unique countdown to the fireworks this year so make sure to bring your voice and your phone.

