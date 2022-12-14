Who's Hiring?
Randall takes down Palo Duro in another thriller

Randall takes down Palo Duro in another thriller
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In their second matchup of the season, Palo Duro and Randall did not disappoint.

Randall came out on top 65-61 less than two weeks after the Dons beat Randall on a last second shot at the Frenship tournament. A big time second quarter from Randall’s KJ Thomas powered them back into the game. The Raiders were down 21-12 and went on a 16-3 run to take the lead before the end of the half.

The Raiders next game is Friday at home against Dumas in their district opener while Palo Duro hit the road to face Childress.

