Police asking for help locating missing Canyon man last seen Dec. 8

Steven Alan Young
Steven Alan Young(Canyon Police Department)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Police need your helping locating a missing Canyon man last seen in Amarillo.

Canyon Police Department said 60-year-old Steven Alan Young was last seen in the area of BSA last Thursday on Dec. 8.

Young is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has green eyes and gray hair.

If you know where he is, call the police at (806) 655-5005.

