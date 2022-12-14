Police asking for help locating missing Canyon man last seen Dec. 8

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Police need your helping locating a missing Canyon man last seen in Amarillo.

Canyon Police Department said 60-year-old Steven Alan Young was last seen in the area of BSA last Thursday on Dec. 8.

Young is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has green eyes and gray hair.

If you know where he is, call the police at (806) 655-5005.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.