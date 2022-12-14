Nutrien AG investing thousands in Borger ISD’s AG program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A $150,000 grant from agriculture company, Nutrien AG, made it possible for Borger High School to build a new ag complex, which improves the students overall experience in the field of agriculture.

“At our old facility we would have to kind of rely on the weather, and hope that it was good enough for us to spend that time outside because we didn’t have enough space to walk in animals. We had an aisle and that was about as good as it got and when you have multiple kids working in such a small space, you’re not able to get the practice that you need,” said Emily Rosenbrugh, ag teacher at Borger High School.

Two FFA students say the new complex provides a better learning experience for them.

“It will help us with our livestock judging and actually getting to look at animals and judge them better instead of having them on video or things like that,” said Rosenbrugh.

They also say the new building is better for the animals.

“It’s a lot nicer to be in a building and not have the wind blowing through. When it snowed or rained, it was full ice, and every morning before school, I was going out there and busting ice out of buckets and it’s so much nicer just to be able to be in a building where you know that they’re warm,” said Taylor Ireland, vice president of FFA Borger High School.

Nutrien AG says the new facilities will allow students to have more opportunities they may not have had otherwise.

“It’s hard for a young person to know exactly what they’re going to be doing. This just gives them a chance to explore themselves see what they’re interested in this opportunity they might not have had before,” said Bobby Franklin, general manager of Nutrien AG.

The agriculture complex is the first phase of three. The second will be a steer barn, and the third will be a classroom center.

“Eventually we will have classrooms and stuff like that out here. That will also help us build our program, it will help us with our livestock judging and actually getting to look at animals and judge them better instead of having them on video,” said Baylei Lewter, sentinel for Borger High School’s FFA.

