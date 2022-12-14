Colder, but calm

After an overnight cold front, temperatures will be much colder this morning, and really won’t rebound much in the extended forecast. Thankfully on the back side of this front, winds will be much calmer, except perhaps in the northeast where there could be some breezy conditions at times. Aside from some passing clouds this morning, skies will stay mostly clear today. Looking ahead, temperatures will stay cool, hitting their lowest on Friday, before warming slightly for the weekend.

