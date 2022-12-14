Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Colder, but calm

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After an overnight cold front, temperatures will be much colder this morning, and really won’t rebound much in the extended forecast. Thankfully on the back side of this front, winds will be much calmer, except perhaps in the northeast where there could be some breezy conditions at times. Aside from some passing clouds this morning, skies will stay mostly clear today. Looking ahead, temperatures will stay cool, hitting their lowest on Friday, before warming slightly for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
Officials said a second person has died from injuries after a house fire over the weekend in...
Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo
Steven Alan Young
Police asking for help locating missing Canyon man last seen Dec. 8
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

Tuesday Weather with Shelden 12/13
Tuesday Weather with Shelden 12/13
Shelden Web Graphic
Windy & Dry
Late Monday Outlook with Tanner
Late Monday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Stormy Night for Some