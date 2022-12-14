Clovis police release new details on drive-by shooting suspect vehicle

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have released new details on the suspect vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting.

Around 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a call from a man and woman who said someone had shot at their car multiple times while they were sitting inside of it in the area of West 17th Street and Mitchell Street.

While processing the scene, officers and detectives found 17 spent casings in the roadway.

Detectives also found multiple bullet strikes on the victim’s car.

Security video from the surrounding area shows the suspect vehicle. Police say they are looking for a 2000 to 2005 silver Chevy Impala.

Police say three men were inside of the car.

If you have any information about this car or shooting, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

