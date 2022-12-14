Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Clovis police release new details on drive-by shooting suspect vehicle

Suspect vehicle in Clovis drive-by shooting (Source: Clovis Police Department)
Suspect vehicle in Clovis drive-by shooting (Source: Clovis Police Department)(Clovis Police Department))
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police have released new details on the suspect vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting.

Around 1:46 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a call from a man and woman who said someone had shot at their car multiple times while they were sitting inside of it in the area of West 17th Street and Mitchell Street.

While processing the scene, officers and detectives found 17 spent casings in the roadway.

Detectives also found multiple bullet strikes on the victim’s car.

Security video from the surrounding area shows the suspect vehicle. Police say they are looking for a 2000 to 2005 silver Chevy Impala.

Police say three men were inside of the car.

If you have any information about this car or shooting, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
Steven Alan Young
Police asking for help locating missing Canyon man last seen Dec. 8
Officials said a second person has died from injuries after a house fire over the weekend in...
Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo
Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

Latest News

BioIntelliSense BioButton
BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo
Steven Alan Young
Police: Canyon man who was last seen Dec. 8 has been found and safe
At the end of an extended meeting, Amarillo city council is considering how to fund senior...
Amarillo city council approves to fund senior citizen services
Big Cheese
Tickets on sale for Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cook off