Cannon Air Force Base announces partnership with Clovis and Portales

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base has announced a partnership with Clovis and Portales to improve quality of life for airmen.

The efforts are part of the air force Five and Thrive Initiative.

The partnerships will involve the forming of several committees, which will focus on improving medical care, housing, spouse employment, education and childcare.

