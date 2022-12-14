Who's Hiring?
Cannon Air Force Base announces partnership with Clovis and Portales

Cannon Air Force Base has announced a partnership with Clovis and Portales to improve quality...
Cannon Air Force Base has announced a partnership with Clovis and Portales to improve quality of life for airmen. (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base has announced a partnership with Clovis and Portales to improve quality of life for airmen.

The efforts are part of the air force Five and Thrive Initiative.

The partnerships will involve the forming of several committees, which will focus on improving medical care, housing, spouse employment, education and childcare.

