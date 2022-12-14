The Bridge: Ensuring child safety over the holiday break

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students across the Panhandle will soon be out of school for the holidays.

The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center says as children are home for an extended amount of time, often they are outside of their normal routines and environments.

The center says you should begin thinking about a plan for your children.

“Think about what are your kids going to be doing while they’re home, it may not be a time when parents can be home with them, so what activities will they be engaging in and who’s going to be supervising them?” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director, the Bridge.

Bohannon says parents may also rely on older siblings to babysit which is fine, but be aware older children may have access to apps or websites not age appropriate.

“They can be reached by adults who would be seeking them out and asking for photographs of the child, whether it’s just a picture of the child or they could be asked for nude photographs or they could be asked to meet up with them or to leave with them,” said Bohannon.

Many children will also be gifted new devices for Christmas.

“Make sure that you already have parental controls before you give those devices to the children because they really can be just free range on the internet and accessible to anything before you put those parental controls on,” said Ashley Gonzales, forensic interviewer, the Bridge.

Setting up GPS tracking is also recommended.

The Bridge says during the holidays, paying attention to your children’s behavior is important.

“Be proactive on your children’s behalf because you’re their voice, they may not have that voice and if your child is acting differently, find out why, because they may not be comfortable coming to you, you may have to approach them and find out what’s going on,” said Bohannon.

The center also says during these times, children will also disclose more as they spend more time with you.

“This also might be a time that friends of your children are disclosing abuse to them because they’re around you more than they have been before and maybe you’re finally a safe person for them to reach out to, so also listen to your kids friends too to understand if something’s happening to them. Just be that safe person for people to go to if they need to, to talk to because this might be the only chance that they get during this time,” said Gonzales.

Again, supervision and keeping communication are the most important things to ensure safety this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.