Big second half powers Tascosa past Childress

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels dominated in the second half against Childress on their way to a 49-23 win.

The Lady Rebels led just 19-15 at halftime, but came out strong in the third quarter. Tascosa didn’t allow Childress to score a single point in the third quarter. It ended up at a 12-0 run for Tascosa which helped lead them to victory. Tryssa Dowd had an impressive game and led the scoring charge in the second half.

