Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

AT&T and COA break ground on fiber interne expansion

The city of Amarillo and AT&T are breaking ground on a fiber internet expansion.
The city of Amarillo and AT&T are breaking ground on a fiber internet expansion.(PRNewswire)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo and AT&T are breaking ground on a fiber internet expansion.

The project will focus on the Barrio neighborhood and impact 22,000 homes that previously did not have access to fiber.

The company says speeds can vary once the project is completed, but is expecting speeds to be around two to five gigabytes.

“Amarillo is really important to Texas. We have employees who live here, who work here and we want to make sure we’re serving the community. Everybody deserves access to connectivity. Certainly children need the access so we want to make sure everybody has access to the bridge of possibility whatever that might mean for people,” said Lynette Aguilar, vice president and general manager for North Texas AT&T.

The project is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.

However, as project areas are completed, these may come online earlier.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
Steven Alan Young
Police: Canyon man who was last seen Dec. 8 has been found and safe
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
Officials said a second person has died from injuries after a house fire over the weekend in...
Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

Expect more sewer line replacements at the Amarillo Civic Center after the currently collapsed...
Amarillo Civic Center currently replacing old sewer lines
The Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit considers this matter to be an ongoing and active...
Office of the Attorney General provides update on the two-year anniversary of the disappearance of Jason Landry
Suspect vehicle in Clovis drive-by shooting (Source: Clovis Police Department)
Clovis police release new details on drive-by shooting suspect vehicle
CLOVIS
VIDEO: Clovis police release new details on drive-by shooting suspect vehicle