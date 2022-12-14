AT&T and COA break ground on fiber interne expansion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo and AT&T are breaking ground on a fiber internet expansion.

The project will focus on the Barrio neighborhood and impact 22,000 homes that previously did not have access to fiber.

The company says speeds can vary once the project is completed, but is expecting speeds to be around two to five gigabytes.

“Amarillo is really important to Texas. We have employees who live here, who work here and we want to make sure we’re serving the community. Everybody deserves access to connectivity. Certainly children need the access so we want to make sure everybody has access to the bridge of possibility whatever that might mean for people,” said Lynette Aguilar, vice president and general manager for North Texas AT&T.

The project is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.

However, as project areas are completed, these may come online earlier.

