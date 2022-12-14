Amarillo High shines in ‘throwback game’ victory

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies took down Childress on Tuesday night in a special throwback game hosted at the Old Main gym.

In addition to the venue, the night came complete with special throwback uniforms for both the players and the cheerleaders as well as throwback 80s music during the timeouts. As far as the game went, the Sandies didn’t have too much trouble taking care of business. They blew out the Bobcats by a final score of 85-39.

The Sandies next game is Friday against Monterey.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.