Amarillo Civic Center currently replacing old sewer lines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Expect more sewer line replacements at the Amarillo Civic Center after the currently collapsed line is back in service.

Facilities Director Jerry Danforth told the city council Tuesday there are more cast iron pipes that have been corroding since installation at the Civic Center in the 1960′s.

Danforth said there is minimal reduction of service inside the building during the current repair and future replacements will be done the same way.

