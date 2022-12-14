Amarillo city council considers how to fund senior citizen services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the end of an extended meeting, Amarillo city council is considering how to fund senior citizen services.

The staff proposal is to divide $600,000 in federal recovery grant money, the first three will be fully funded and the fourth will be partially funded.

The money would go to five nonprofits, including Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, Family Care Foundation, United Way of Canyon and Amarillo, and the Wesley Community Center.

The American Rescue Plan Act Funds would give the following money to nonprofits in Amarillo:

Catholic Charities: $175,000

Family Care Foundation: $100,000

United Way Canyon/Amarillo: $143,600

Wesley Community Center: $181,400

