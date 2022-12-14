Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo city council considers how to fund senior citizen services

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At the end of an extended meeting, Amarillo city council is considering how to fund senior citizen services.

The staff proposal is to divide $600,000 in federal recovery grant money, the first three will be fully funded and the fourth will be partially funded.

The money would go to five nonprofits, including Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, Family Care Foundation, United Way of Canyon and Amarillo, and the Wesley Community Center.

The American Rescue Plan Act Funds would give the following money to nonprofits in Amarillo:

  • Catholic Charities: $175,000
  • Family Care Foundation: $100,000
  • United Way Canyon/Amarillo: $143,600
  • Wesley Community Center: $181,400

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Officers responded to a report of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive woman in a ditch...
Homeowner shoots, kills woman burglarizing property, police say
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral

Latest News

Big Cheese
Tickets on sale for Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cook off
Josh Lynn
WTAMU names Josh Lynn as new head football coach
Clovis police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened today.
Clovis police investigating drive-by shooting from today
BioIntelliSense BioButton
BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo